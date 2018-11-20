Mono share video for their haunting new track Breathe

Mono have released a video for their haunting new single Breathe.

The song will be included on the band’s upcoming album Nowhere Now Here, which will launch on January 25 via Pelagic Records.

Breathe is the first track from the band to feature vocals from bassist Tamaki, with the video filmed and directed by French film director Julien Levy who was behind the camera for Mono's short film After You Comes The Flood.

It was captured in a basement bar in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Nowhere Now Here was helmed by Steve Albini and is also the Japanese outfit’s first record to feature drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla, who joins the core trio of Goto, Tamaki and Yoda.

A statement on the release reads: “The unlikely career of Mono has taken them to virtually every corner of the planet, several times over.

“Those corners have all left indelible marks on their music, as it drills deeper towards the sound of feeling not quite human and all too human – often at the same time.”

Nowhere Now Here is available for pre-order. Find details below.

Mono were recently added to next year’s Roadburn festival, which will take place in Tilburg, the Netherlands, on April 11-14. They’ll perform their 2009 album Hymn To The Immortal Wind with the Jo Quail Quartet at the event.

Mono Nowhere Now Here tracklist

1. God Bless

2. After You Comes the Flood

3. Breathe

4. Nowhere, Now Here

5. Far and Further

6. Sorrow

7. Parting

8. Meet Us Where the Night Ends

9. Funeral Song

10. Vanishing, Vanishing Maybe