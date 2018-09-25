Mono announce new album Nowhere Now Here and premiere short film

Mono have revealed that their new studio album will be released in early 2019.

It’s titled Nowhere Now Here, was helmed by Steve Albini and will launch on January 25 via Pelagic Records. It’s the Japanese outfit’s first record to feature drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla, who joins the core trio of Goto, Tamaki and Yoda.

To mark the announcement, Mono have teamed up with French director Julien Levy for a short film which includes the new track After You Comes The Flood, which sees a pursuit through the streets of Tokyo during which “fear and attraction collide.”

Mono will head out on tour across the UK, Europe and Russia throughout October, with A Storm Of Light and Jo Quail supporting on all dates with the exception of the shows in Athens, St Petersburg and Moscow. Find details below.

Mono Nowhere Now Here tracklist

1. God Bless

2. After You Comes the Flood

3. Breathe

4. Nowhere, Now Here

5. Far and Further

6. Sorrow

7. Parting

8. Meet Us Where the Night Ends

9. Funeral Song

10. Vanishing, Vanishing Maybe

Mono 2018 tour dates

Oct 01: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Oct 02: Norwich Arts Centre, UK

Oct 03: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK

Oct 04: Newcastle The Cluny, UK

Oct 05: Leeds Left Bank, UK

Oct 06: Ghent De Central, Belgium

Oct 07: Utrecht Tivoli De Helling, Netherlands

Oct 08: Bremen Tower, Germany

Oct 09: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Oct 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Oct 11: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Oct 12: Lyon Hard Rock Cafe, France

Oct 13: Barcelona AMFest, Spain

Oct 14: Toulouse Le Rex, France

Oct 15: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France

Oct 16: Orleans Astrolabe, France

Oct 17: Heerlen Nieuwe Nor, Netherlands

Oct 18: Oberhausen Drucklufthaus, Germany

Oct 19: Leeuwarden Into The Void, Netherlands

Oct 20: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece

Oct 22: St. Petersburg Zal, Russia

Oct 23: Moscow Zil, Russia