Mono announce new album Nowhere Now Here and premiere short film

Mono have revealed that their new studio album will be released in early 2019.
It’s titled Nowhere Now Here, was helmed by Steve Albini and will launch on January 25 via Pelagic Records. It’s the Japanese outfit’s first record to feature drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla, who joins the core trio of Goto, Tamaki and Yoda.
To mark the announcement, Mono have teamed up with French director Julien Levy for a short film which includes the new track After You Comes The Flood, which sees a pursuit through the streets of Tokyo during which “fear and attraction collide.”
Mono will head out on tour across the UK, Europe and Russia throughout October, with A Storm Of Light and Jo Quail supporting on all dates with the exception of the shows in Athens, St Petersburg and Moscow. Find details below.
Mono Nowhere Now Here tracklist
1. God Bless
2. After You Comes the Flood
3. Breathe
4. Nowhere, Now Here
5. Far and Further
6. Sorrow
7. Parting
8. Meet Us Where the Night Ends
9. Funeral Song
10. Vanishing, Vanishing Maybe
Mono 2018 tour dates
Oct 01: Bristol The Fleece, UK
Oct 02: Norwich Arts Centre, UK
Oct 03: Glasgow Classic Grand, UK
Oct 04: Newcastle The Cluny, UK
Oct 05: Leeds Left Bank, UK
Oct 06: Ghent De Central, Belgium
Oct 07: Utrecht Tivoli De Helling, Netherlands
Oct 08: Bremen Tower, Germany
Oct 09: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Oct 10: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Oct 11: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Oct 12: Lyon Hard Rock Cafe, France
Oct 13: Barcelona AMFest, Spain
Oct 14: Toulouse Le Rex, France
Oct 15: Bordeaux Krakatoa, France
Oct 16: Orleans Astrolabe, France
Oct 17: Heerlen Nieuwe Nor, Netherlands
Oct 18: Oberhausen Drucklufthaus, Germany
Oct 19: Leeuwarden Into The Void, Netherlands
Oct 20: Athens Fuzz Club, Greece
Oct 22: St. Petersburg Zal, Russia
Oct 23: Moscow Zil, Russia