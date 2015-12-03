Mew ask fans to help pick setlist for London gigs

Mew are asking fans to vote on which rare tracks they want to hear at the band’s upcoming London shows.

The Danish outfit play at the Village Underground on December 14 and 15 and a list of songs they either play very rarely or have never performed live before has been drawn up.

The songs that attract the most votes from fans will be included in the setlist.

Mainman Jonas Bjerre says: “You should come, because it’s going to be a bit different. We’re going to have some scaled-down sets and some full-on sets. And you get to vote for about 10 different songs that we haven’t played in a while – some of them we’ve never played. You can help influence the songs we’re gonna play.”

Fans can vote via the band’s website.

Mew released latest album +- earlier this year.