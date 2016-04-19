Messenger launch Calyx video

Messenger have released a video for their track Calyx.

The song features on the band’s second album entitled Threnodies out on April 22 via InsideOut. They previously issued a stream of the Balearic Blue.

The London-based outfit say of the promo: “The music and images take us on a hallucinatory voyage into the calyx of a flower on a sub microscopic level – a journey into the centre of nature and existence that delves deeper into the mysterious fractal realm, exploring the innermost reaches of the human psyche.

“As the limit of our perceptions break down, the underlying nature of reality is revealed in a crescendo of colour and motion, utilising a fusion of time-lapse photography, animation, CGI and live action.”

Messenger will play at this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival at London’s O2 Arena on June 19 and feature in the current edition of Prog magazine, out now in print, digital and via TeamRock+.

Messenger Threnodies tracklist