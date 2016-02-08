Haken And Messenger added to Stone Free

Organisers of the inaugural Stone Free Festival, which takes place at London’s 02 Arena in June, have added a number of new acts to the bill. Haken, Messenger, Therapy?, Michael Monroe, Jared James Nichols, The Lounge Kittens and Jackaman will join a line-up that already features Alice Cooper, Rick Wakeman, The Darkness, Marillion, Steve Hackett and Blackberry Smoke.

Also featuring at the festival will be Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here Symphonic, an orchestral reworking of Pink Floyd’s classic Wish You Were Here album, which celebrates the 40th Anniversary of the original.

Stone Free will feature multiple stages, special acoustic performances, Q&As with headline performers, cinema screenings (including Jean Luc Godard’s Sympathy for the Devil, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Live at Knebworth Fair 1976, and Supermensch: The Legend Of Shep Gordon), a vinyl fair, market stalls, classic album playbacks, craft beers and street food alongside the venue’s restaurants.

Stone Free takes place at London’s O2 Arena on June 18 and 19. Day, weekend and Rock Royalty tickets (including artist meet & greets and signing sessions), are on sale now.