Messenger stream Balearic Blue

Messenger have released a stream of their track Balearic Blue.

It’s lifted from their second album Threnodies, which will be released on April 22 via InsideOut after the London outfit signed a deal with the label last month. They’ve also unveiled the cover art for the follow-up to Illusory Blues.

The band say: “We’re very excited to present a preview track from our forthcoming album Threnodies as well as the cover artwork.

“The artwork and layout were created by Colombian, Berlin-based artist Daniel Correa Mejia. We were mesmerised by his paintings and decided that his work fits perfectly with our music.

“Balearic Blue is more along the lines of our previous release, so expect something different for the next track. We’re very much looking forward to performing some of these new songs on our forthcoming tour with the Von Hertzen Brothers and HRH Prog in March.”

They’ll also play at the TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival on June 19.

A full tracklist will be made available in due course.

Mar 17: Norwich Waterfront

Mar 18: London Brooklyn Bowl

Mar 19: Pwllheli HRH Prog

Mar 20: Manchester Academy 3

Mar 22: York The Duchess

Mar 23: Birmingham Oobleck

Mar 24: Bristol The Fleece

Jun 19: London O2 Arena Stone Free Festival