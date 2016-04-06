New Issue Of Prog On Sale Now

The brand new issue of Prog is on sale now, celebrating the extraordinarily successful career of Jeff Lynne and the Electric Light Orchestra

For over forty years, with over twenty band members and with album sales topping fifty million, the story of ELO is one of rock’s most spectacularly successful. From the proto prog of The Move and The Idle Race, through ELO’s own early progressive years to global rock domination, the fallow 90s and the band’s most recent return, Jeff Lynne tells us the entire story…

Also in Prog 65…

Steve Howe - as Yes gear up for their latest UK tour, the guitarist shares his innermost thoughts in The Prog Interview.

Haken - the rising young British prog rockers look to the 80s for the inspiration behind new album Affinity.

iamthemorning - more haunting sounds from spirited Russian duo on new album Lighthouse.

Supertramp - Longstanding band manager Dave Margereson tells his story…

The Enid - the prog veterans say farewell to founder member Robert John Godfrey.

Messenger - former Prog Award winners return with excellent second album Threnodies.

Knifeworld - Kavus Torabi’s crazy, colourful prog troupe get melodic on new album.

The Coral - so just how prog are the Liverpool rockers?

Purson - UK retro rockers return with hallucinogenic new album…

Geoffrey Richardson - the Caravan viola player discusses his solo career.

Mogwai - Scots post rockers talk soundtrack work and nuclear war.

Steve Rothery - Marillion guitarist talks us through his prog life in our brand new feature My Prog.

Matthew Parmenter - Discipline frontman talks Shakespeare and his own new solo album.

David Hepworth - former Whistle Test presenter shows us his record collection.

Plus live and album reviews from Daevid Allen, British Theatre, Hawkwind, King Crimson, Dream Theater, Kiama, Al Di Meola, Fairport Convention and Ozric Tentacles.

And on the CD, great new prog sounds from Aisles, Southern Empire, Lifesigns, Gandalf’s Fist, Andy Summers and more…

You can subscribe to Prog from the brand new subs page here, or purchase this single issue from here.