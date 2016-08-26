Every Time I Die release C++ (Love Will Get You Killed)

Every Time I Die have released their track C++ (Love Will Get You Killed), taken from upcoming album Low Teens.

The follow-up to 2014’s From Parts Unknown arrives on September 23 via Epitaph.

Frontman Keith Buckley was inspired to write the song by the experience of rushing to his wife in intensive care as she gave birth prematurely to their daughter last year – and nearly died in the process.

Buckley tells Billboard: “They took me to see her, but she was unconscious and hooked up to a bunch of machines. None of the doctors knew what happened. All they could do was monitor her vitals.

“She couldn’t talk because of the tubes so she just wrote words with her fingers on my arm. ‘Scary’ was what she wrote first.”

He continues: “I had never felt so helpless. I could do nothing for her. I couldn’t tell her it was going to be okay. I couldn’t even tell her that death wouldn’t be better – because I had no idea yet if our daughter had even made it.

“I kept asking doctors what the machines meant, and eventually I could tell they were sick of me asking so many questions. I realised that if I could understand what their beeps meant I might have some hope. I might have some answers.”

His wife and daughter both came through the trauma, but the situation has left deep marks throughout Low Teens. Buckley reports that most of the album is about the night his child was born, adding: “Writing lyrics at night, and feeling like I had made sense of some of my confusion, gave me hope. I would take that hope into the hospital rooms.

“We would get more good news. I would go back to writing lyrics with confidence. Confidence made me hopeful.”

The record features guest appearances from Panic! At The Disco’s Brendan Urie and Deadguy’s Tim Singer. Every Time I Die tour North America, Europe and Australia from October until January – full dates below.

Oct 02: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Oct 03: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Oct 04: Minneapolis Mill City, MN

Oct 05: Denver Summit, CO

Oct 06: Salt Lake City Complex, UT

Oct 08: Seattle El Corazon, WA

Oct 09: Portland Hawthorne Theater, OR

Oct 10: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Oct 11: Santa Ana Observatory, CA

Oct 12: Los Angeles Regent, CA

Oct 15: Phoenix Nile, AZ

Oct 17: San Antonio Backstage, TX

Oct 18: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Oct 19: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Oct 21: Tampa State Theater, FL

Oct 22: Orlando Beacham, FL

Oct 23: Fort Lauderdale Revolution, FL

Oct 24: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Oct 25: Charlotte Underground, NC

Oct 26: Richmond Strange Matter, VA

Oct 27: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Oct 28: Philadelphia Theatre Of Living Room, PA

Oct 29: Poughkeepsie Chance, NY

Oct 30: Asbury Park Stone Pony, NJ

Oct 31: New York Irving Plaza, NY

Nov 02: Worcester Palladium, MA

Nov 03: Hartford Webster Theater, CT

Nov 04: Albany Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Nov 05: Millvale Mr Smalls, PA

Nov 06: Grand Rapids Orbit Room, MI

Nov 08: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Nov 09: St Louis Ready Room, MO

Nov 10: Champaign Accord, IL

Nov 11: Columbus Express Live, OH

Dec 02: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Dec 03: Berlin Cassiopeia, Germany

Dec 04: Hamburg Hafenklang, Germany

Dec 05: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Dec 06: Antwerp Kavka, Belgium

Dec 08: Southend On Sea Chinnerys, UK

Dec 09: Norwich Owl Sanctuary, UK

Dec 10: London Brooklyn Bowl, UK

Dec 11: Brighton Haunt, UK

Dec 12: Cardiff Globe, UK

Dec 14: Derby Venue, UK

Dec 15: Doncaster Vintage Bar, UK

Dec 16: Leeds Brudenell Social Club, UK

Dec 17: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Dec 18: Glasgow King Tuts, UK

Dec 19: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Dec 20: Huddersfield Parish, UK

Jan 08: Brisbane Lab, Australia

Jan 09: Brisbane Triffid, Australia

Jan 10: Sydney Metro Theatre, Australia

Jan 11: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Jan 12: Carlton Arrow On Swanston, Australia

Jan 13: Ellenbrook Unify Gathering, Australia

Jan 15: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia

Jan 16: Perth Amplifier Bar, Australia

