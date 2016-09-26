Megadeth in video for Conquer Or Die

Megadeth have released a video for their track Conquer Or Die.

The instrumental piece is taken from the band’s 15th album Dystopia, which was released in January of this year, and begins with an acoustic movement performed by lead guitarist Kiko Loureiro.

Loureiro previously told TeamRock he has a long-held love of the acoustic guitar. He said: “I love hearing the acoustic guitar, and also classical guitar.

“Coming as I do from Brazil, there’s a huge tradition of guitar music, and there are a lot of great guitarists playing what would be termed flamenco or South American music. That’s something I enjoy relaxing to.”

Loureiro was brought in to the Megadeth lineup ahead of the recording of Dystopia, replacing Chris Broderick.

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine this month said the band were “working feverishly” on a project he described as “crazy.”

Mustaine said: We’re actually working feverishly with the hard drives to catalogue all the song ideas we have, to start working on separating them into new parts and so forth and so forth.

“We have a crazy opportunity of a project that I’m working on. We have a lot of songs for that I’m working on.

“I can’t give you more details – but as soon as I can, I will start to record with these guys.”

Megadeth are currently on the road in North America, with Butcher Babies replacing Havok as one of the support acts following a disagreement.

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

