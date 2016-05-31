Chris Broderick: I’d have stayed with Megadeth if I’d had creative freedom

Former Megadeth guitarist Chris Broderick would have remained with Dave Mustaine’s band if he’d been given creative freedom, he’s said.

Broderick and drummer Shawn Drover both left within hours of each other in 2014, and went on to form Act Of Defiance.

But they’d always known that Megadeth was entirely run by Mustaine, and that a democratic approach wasn’t an option.

Broderick tells Ultimate Guitar: “There comes a time when you’re like, ‘I’ve done this and it’s great, but I’m a musician and artist and I need to express myself that way. I need that outlet for myself, and not just do it in support of another person.’”

He continues: “It was awesome for my career, and it was great playing for all those fans. But at some point, when do you decide you’re going to create your own music? Or are you just going to record what somebody else wants?”

Some riffs on Act Of Defiance’s debut album Birth And The Burial had previously been rejected by Mustaine. “That’s the question for me – I couldn’t answer why or why not,” Broderick says.

Asked if he’d have stayed with Megadeth if creative freedom was given, he replies: “Oh yeah, definitely.”

Mustaine is planning a benefit concert for the family of ex-drummer Nick Menza, who died earlier this month. He’s invited all surviving former members to take part.

