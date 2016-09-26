Watch Metallica's entire set at Global Citizen festival

Metallica’s entire performance at the weekend’s Global Citizen festival in New York is available to watch now.

The thrash icons performed five songs at the event in Central Park on September 24 (Saturday), with their set streamed live around the world. Their performance can now be viewed below.

The festival was set up in 2012, with free tickets allocated to people dedicated to fighting world poverty through their actions, such as signing petitions.

Metallica played For Whom The Bell Tolls, Master Of Puppets, One, Nothing Else Matters and Enter Sandman at the event, where Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Demi Lovato and Major Lazer also appeared.

Metallica are gearing up to launch their 10th album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct on November 18. They previously released the track Hardwired and announced a run of Latin American dates which kick off in Puerto Rico on October 26.

A deluxe edition of Harwired… To Self-Destruct was recently announced featuring bonus tracks including 2014’s Lords Of Summer.

The band will play an exclusive show for their Fifth Members fan club at New York’s Webster Hall on September 27 (Tuesday). All proceeds from the show will go towards the City Harvest charity, which helps feed 1.4 million New Yorkers who are living in poverty ever year.

Metallica said: “If you can get to New York City from wherever you are this Tuesday evening and you’re a Fifth Member, check it out now. Hope to see you there.”

Today, Monday, Metallica will play a career-spanning set live on Howard Stern’s radio show.

Meanwhile, Metallica have also announced that they’ll help open the new Royal Arena in Copehagen, Denmark, with two performances on February 3 and 5 of next year.

Tickets for the shows, which are so far the band’s only European gigs of 2017, will go on general sale at 10am CET in September 30 via Ticketmaster.

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

Metallica 2016 live dates

Sep 27: New York Webster Hall, NY

Oct 22: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 23: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 26: San Juan Coliseo De Puerto Rico, Puerto Rico

Oct 29: Quito Parque Bicentenario, Ecuador

Nov 01: Bogota Hipodromo De Los Andes, Columbia

Nov 03: Guatemala City Estadio Cementos Progreso, Guatemala

Nov 05: San Jose Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

