Dave Mustaine slates Havok in contract row

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine has slammed Havok after they claimed an “unacceptable management contract” had led to them being kicked off an upcoming North American tour.

They announced yesterday that they wouldn’t be on the road with Megadeth, Suicidal Tendencies, Amon Amarth and Metal Church as previously announced, after falling out with Mustaine’s son Justis, who’d been looking after their affairs.

Havok said: “The reasons for our absence are directly related to a contract negotiation insisted upon by Mustaine Management. We were offered an unacceptable management contract, which we declined.”

In reply to online comments, Dave Mustaine confirmed last night that it had been his decision to drop Havok. He tweeted: “They didn’t pay Justis what he’s owed, or sign the standard contract. I took care of ‘em. Sad.”

He added: “They had an industry standard contract, the same I have. Five months later, still wouldn’t sign it, until they’re dropped. What is there to debate? I gave them more cash, time, merch items, space, lights and sound than their contract said every night. Stupid me!”

Justis Mustaine said in a statement: “I worked with Havok for one year. Despite getting Havok paid, marketed and exposed in that time – bringing them a new merch deal, booking agent, and overseeing what has clearly been their biggest year yet – I was compensated poorly for my work.

“I finally put a contract in front of them, which would secure me 15% of income, the industry standard. They refused to agree, so I dropped them.”

He adds: “I wish Havok all the best in their efforts to be a professional band, but as evidenced by today’s gossip-mongering, they’ve still got a long way to go. Great music, great band!”

Megadeth are currently touring South America, in support of latest album Dystopia. The North American tour that was set to include Havok commences on September 20. See the dates below.

Aug 20: Ascuncion Independiente, Paraguay

Aug 22: Buenos Aires Luna Park, Argentina

Sep 20: Casper Events Center, WY

Sep 22: Las Vegas Joint, NV

Sep 24: Devore San Manuel Amphitheater (Ozzfest), CA

Sep 27: Seattle WaMu Theater, WA

Sep 28: Eugene Matthew Knight Arena, OR

Sep 29: San Jose City National Civic, CA

Oct 01: Bloomfield 1st Bank Center, CO

Oct 03: Council Bluffs Mid American Complex, IA

Oct 04: St Pail Roy Wilkins Auditorium, MN

Oct 05: Chicago Sears Centre, IL

Oct 07: Moline iWireless Centre, IL

Oct 08: Milwaukee UWM Panther Arena, WI

Oct 09: Detroit Loe Louis Arena, MI

Oct 11: Bethlehem Sandes Event Center, PA

Oct 12: Worcester DCU Center, MA

Oct 13: Uncasville Mohegan Sun Arena, CT

Oct 14: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Oct 16: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

