Me And That Man team up with Ihsahn for new single By The River

Me And That Man have released a video for their new single titled By The River.

It’s the latest track taken from Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski’s side project’s upcoming album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1, which will be released on March 27 through Napalm Records.

They previously shared the tracks Męstwo and Surrender.

By The River features a guest appearance from Emperor icon Ihsahn, with Negal explaining: “When the rumours first emerged of me collaborating with Rob Halford and Ihsahn, the idea sparked imagination.

“I guess people would expect a Nergal and Ihsahn partnership to be extreme, but what came out was a bare bones, blues banger!

“I’ve got to tell you, it wasn’t an easy sell. At first, Ihsahn didn’t think there was much he could add – luckily, I knew different and I gave him a simple instruction: ‘Have fun.’

“A week later I got the track back and I was totally blown away! Considering the status of the man, he is humble and professional to the core. It was my pleasure to work with him and now it’s our pleasure to present to you By The River.”

Along with Ihsahn, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 also features Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano, Swedish outfit Dead Soul, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, Trivium’s Matt Heafy and Madrugada’s Siver Høyem.

Me And That Man, along with special guests, will hold a release show at London’s Islington Assembly Rooms on March 27 – just days before their European tour.

Me And That Man: New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1

1. Run With The Devil, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

2. Coming Home, feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

3. Burning Churches, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

4. By The River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

5. Męstwo

6. Surrender, feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

7. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

8. Man Of The Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

9. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

10. How Come?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

Me And That Man 2020 tour dates

Mar 27: London Islington Assembly Rooms, UK

Apr 02: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland

Apr 03: Szczecin Kosmos, Poland

Apr 04: Gdansk Stary Manez, Poland

Apr 05: Torun Lizard King, Poland

Apr 15: Warszawa Palladium, Poland

Apr 16: Krakow ZetPeTe, Poland

Apr 17: Poznan Tama, Poland

Apr 18: Gostyn Hutnik, Poland

Apr 19: Katowice P23, Poland

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 25: Rivas-vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain

Jun 26: Madrid Rock The Night Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic