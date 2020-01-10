Nergal’s Me And That Man are back with new album and single

Me And That Man have announced that their new album will be out later this year.

The project led by Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski will release New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 on March 27 through Napalm Records.

And to mark the news, the band have shared a video for Surrender – a track that features Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano and Swedish outfit Dead Soul. Check it out below.

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will also feature guest musicians including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Ihsahn and Madrugada’s Siver Høyem.

Nergal says: “This time around, I wanted to take on a different challenge and curated an album of 11 songs – each with their own character and vibe; alongside the most talented and important individuals across the whole scene. Together, we take trips to the lands of blues, folk, country, and even Spaghetti Western.

“Only time will tell if we hit the mark, but I deeply believe so. I’m very proud of this piece of work and it has been a monumental task to achieve."

He adds: “I would like to thank each one of our guests for being part of this project: Mat & Matt, Niklas and Jørgen, Corey, Alan, Addi, Brent, Vegard, Sivert, Anders, Rob, Jerome, Johanna, and Nicke.

"I love you all from here to the moon and back! Without the passion and heart you granted us, this wouldn’t have been possible!”

New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will be released on CD, LP, as a deluxe box set and on digital and streaming platforms.

Me And That Man, along with special guests, will hold a release show at London’s Islington Assembly Rooms on March 27 – just days before their European tour.

Me And That Man: New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1

1. Run With The Devil, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

2. Coming Home, feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

3. Burning Churches, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

4. By The River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

5. Męstwo

6. Surrender, feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

7. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

8. Man Of The Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

9. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

10. How Come?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

Me And That Man 2020 tour dates

Mar 27: London Islington Assembly Rooms, UK

Apr 02: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland

Apr 03: Szczecin Kosmos, Poland

Apr 04: Gdansk Stary Manez, Poland

Apr 05: Torun Lizard King, Poland

Apr 15: Warszawa Palladium, Poland

Apr 16: Krakow ZetPeTe, Poland

Apr 17: Poznan Tama, Poland

Apr 18: Gostyn Hutnik, Poland

Apr 19: Katowice P23, Poland

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 25: Rivas-vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain

Jun 26: Madrid Rock The Night Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic