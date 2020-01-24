Me And That Man launch video for new track Męstwo

Me And That Man have released a video for their new single Męstwo.

It’s the second track lifted from Behemoth vocalist and guitarist Adam ‘Nergal’ Darski’s side project’s upcoming album New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1, which will be released on March 27 through Napalm Records.

Earlier this month, they launched Surrender featuring Volbeat’s Rob Caggiano and Swedish outfit Dead Soul.

Darski says: “When our drummer, Kuman first sent me the demo version of Męstwo, I was immediately drawn to it. It’s a simple song and simply written but totally honest and genuine.

“It’s the only song on the record I sing on and it’s exclusively Polish. Męstwo translates to ‘manhood’ – in this world of judgement, prejudice and struggle, the message of the song is to remain on your own course, to stay motivated and follow your own intuition – this is what manhood represents to me.”

Check out the video below.

Along with Caggiano and Dead Soul, New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1 will also feature guest musicians including Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Mastodon’s Brent Hinds, Trivium’s Matt Heafy, Ihsahn and Madrugada’s Siver Høyem.

Me And That Man, along with special guests, will hold a release show at London’s Islington Assembly Rooms on March 27 – just days before their European tour.

Me And That Man: New Man, New Songs, Same Shit, Vol.1

1. Run With The Devil, feat. Jørgen Munkeby (Shining NO)

2. Coming Home, feat. Siver Høyem (Madrugada)

3. Burning Churches, feat. Mat McNerney (Grave Pleasures)

4. By The River, feat. Ihsahn (Emperor)

5. Męstwo

6. Surrender, feat. Rob Caggiano (Volbeat) / Dead Soul

7. Deep Down South, feat. Nicke Anderson (Entombed) / Johanna Sadonis (Lucifer)

8. Man Of The Cross, feat. Jerome Reuter (Rome)

9. You Will Be Mine, feat. Matt Heafy (Trivium)

10. How Come?, feat. Corey Taylor (Slipknot / Stone Sour) / Brent Hinds (Mastodon)

11. Confession, feat. Niklas Kvarforth (Shining SE)

Me And That Man 2020 tour dates

Mar 27: London Islington Assembly Rooms, UK

Apr 02: Wroclaw Zaklete Rewiry, Poland

Apr 03: Szczecin Kosmos, Poland

Apr 04: Gdansk Stary Manez, Poland

Apr 05: Torun Lizard King, Poland

Apr 15: Warszawa Palladium, Poland

Apr 16: Krakow ZetPeTe, Poland

Apr 17: Poznan Tama, Poland

Apr 18: Gostyn Hutnik, Poland

Apr 19: Katowice P23, Poland

Jun 20: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 21: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jun 25: Rivas-vaciamadrid Auditorio Miguel Rios, Spain

Jun 26: Madrid Rock The Night Festival, Spain

Jul 09: Gävle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Aug 05: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic