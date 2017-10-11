Marmozets will release new album in January

Marmozets have announced that they’ll release their second album early next year.

The follow-up to 2014’s The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets is titled Knowing What You Know Now - and it’ll arrive on January 26 via Roadrunner Records.

Guitarist Sam MacIntyre says: “We created the album for ourselves. It’s not that we don’t care about our fans – we absolutely love them – but the reason they like what we do is because of the way we are.”

Vocalist Becca MacIntyre adds: “We don’t do things because they’re cool – we do them because they feel right.”

To mark the announcement, the band have released a video for their new track Habits, which can be watched below. It follows Play, which arrived back in August.

Marmozets are about to embark on a UK tour which is scheduled to get under way at The Welly Club, Hull, on October 17.

Knowing What You Know Now is available for pre-order.

Marmozets Knowing What You Know Now tracklist

Play Habits Meant To Be Major System Error Insomnia Lost In Translation Start Again Like A Battery New Religion Me & You Suffocation Run With The Rhythm

Oct 17: Hull The Welly Club

Oct 18: Middlesborough The Empire

Oct 19: Glasgow Saint Luke’s

Oct 21: Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

Oct 22: Manchester Academy 3

Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Oct 25: London The Garage

Oct 27: Norwich Arts Centre

Oct 28: Bristol The Fleece

Oct 29: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station

Oct 30: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Could mathcore mob Marmozets be the next Slipknot?