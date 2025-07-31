"Half of my young fans were big Swifties, and now they’re doing goth make-up." Bambie Thug on converting Taylor Swift fans, leaving the Vatican "on read" and why they have a "doodle arm"

It's been an eventful 18 months for Bambie Thug. From horrifying conservative Ireland by representing their homeland at the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest with a deliciously devilish performance of Doomsday Blue to playing show-stealing, hyper-theatrical sets at Glastonbury and 2000 Trees this summer, they've carved themselves a reputation as one of alternative music's most uniquely creative minds - and all without releasing a full album yet.

We caught up with Bambie to discuss why Berlin is the best (and worst), eccentric fans and why they aren't done manifesting greatness yet.

You’ve mentioned that Berlin is a special place for you…

“Berlin was amazing and also very awful. But I came back from Berlin as ‘me’. I had like seven German men dye and cut my hair off and they christened me Bambie. I met some of my most cherished friends there, and it sparked my bohemia days and brought me more into the world of goth. There’s a thing called astro cartography which is basically where your ley lines are from your birth chart, where it puts you in the world. One of mine go through Berlin, another to LA, one goes through New Orleans… none go through London, I don’t know why I’m here!”

What is something that you always have in your bag or your pocket?

“Crystals! It’s a protection crystal. I’ve got my obsidian in my bag, I’ve always got my phone too, and keys, but never for any house. I work a lot with [goddess and spirit guide] Hecate and one of her things is keys. So whenever I’m out and I see one I have to buy it, like she sent it to me. Sometimes it’s so expensive so I’m like, ‘No Hecate, I can’t!’”

You mentioned in your 2024 roundup that you’d had an email from the Vatican questioning your symbolism. How’d you respond?

“We left them on read! They know the symbolism, they know it’s not the Church of Satan. Churches have this symbol on the window because they made Pagans build the churches. It was funny, I’m like ‘Sick, the Vatican know who I am.’ I mean, I rated the last Pope, so if it was him, cool.”

What is the weirdest or most unusual gift that you’ve been given by a fan?

“The best was a baby doll but they cut off the body and put a bottle, and so there is just the arms, legs and head on a bottle. Another fan made me a taxidermy duckling but it hasn’t got to me yet. I love that though, immediately, more taxidermy please!”

If you won the lottery tomorrow, what fun things would you spend it on?

“I’d love to book out a theme park or a funfair and take all my friends there with no lines, just go on copious amounts of rollercoasters.”

What was the last tattoo that you got?

“So I have a ‘doodle arm’, where my friends practice tattooing. This one’s from Kid Brunswick, and he can’t tattoo at all so it’s just a doodle. He’s the worst, it’s my least favourite but that’s fine. My newest one is a little Mexican alien. My friend Callie Cutthroat did that one.”

Have you had many younger people, women and nonbinary people in particular, saying that you’ve introduced them into goth culture or helped them to be more confident?

“Oh 100%! It’s been amazing. Half of my young fans were like big Swifties, and now they’re always doing goth make-up and stuff. There’s been such an amazing outpouring of connections and people making communities through it. I guess they’re accepting themselves a bit more, which is beautiful. I’m grateful for that, but it’s wild the impact you don’t know that you have.”

What’s on your vision board for manifesting right now?

“I want a charting album. I want a well-received album. I want my own arena tour. I want a world tour! I don’t know what the universe has planned for me, but I’m grateful for whatever comes along. You only get one debut and I’m already really proud of the stuff that I’ve been making, but I just want to give you something really sick, undeniable.”

New Bambie Thug music is expected at some point later this year