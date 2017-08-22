Watch Marmozets’ video for Play

Marmozets have release a video for their new track Play – watch it above.
The band say it’s a strong taste of what fans can expect from the follow-up to debut album The Weird And Wonderful Marmozets, launched in 2014. They haven’t yet said when their next record will arrive.
But guitarist Jack Bottomley does say: “Play set the market for the standard of song we wanted to write this time around, and everything clicked.”
And vocalist Becca Macintyre adds: “It’s a real statement of intent – Marmozets are back!”
She previously reported: “The sound we have so far is incredible. It’s still very much Marmozets and when you listen to it – it sounds like we’ve all recorded it in the same room. That’s exactly how it should be. It transmits the energy that we have when we play live.”
The band complete a run of UK shows this week before playing the Reading and Leeds festivals at the weekend, before commencing another tour in October – full dates below.
Marmozets UK tour 2017
Aug 22: Brighton The Haunt
Aug 23: London The Borderline
Aug 24: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
Aug 26: Reading Festival
Aug 27: Leeds Festival
Oct 17: Hull The Welly Club
Oct 18: Middlesborough The Empire
Oct 19: Glasgow Saint Luke’s
Oct 21: Leeds Brudenell Social Club
Oct 22: Manchester Academy 3
Oct 23: Birmingham O2 Academy 2
Oct 25: London The Garage
Oct 27: Norwich Arts Centre
Oct 28: Bristol The Fleece
Oct 29: Bournemouth The Old Fire Station
Oct 30: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms