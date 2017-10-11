Watch brand new trailer for American Satan

American Satan has received its final trailer ahead of the film’s launch later this month.

The movie stars Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack and Asking Alexandria guitarist Ben Bruce and follows fictional band The Relentless as they travel down a dark and twisted path in an attempt to make a name for themselves in the music world.

A statement on the film reads: “American Satan plays upon the dream every kid has of becoming a rock star and asks the question, ‘What would you do to achieve that dream?’

“The story follows a young rock band that moves to Los Angeles to chase their dreams of stardom on the Sunset Strip. Hell-bent on following in the footsteps of their musical idols, they meet an enigmatic stranger who seems to know them better than they know themselves.

“Preying on their most basic desires and emotions, he entices them with an offer that sets them on a path to fame and fortune – but when they release their debut album American Satan, it sets off a firestorm of controversy, death and destruction beyond anything the music world could ever imagine.”

The film will premiere in North America on October 13 and the UK on October 20 and also stars Malcolm McDowell, John Bradley, Denise Richards, Mark Boone Jr and Bill Goldberg.

