Could mathcore mob Marmozets be the next Slipknot?

Given your rock and mathcore background, were you shocked to be covered by Metal Hammer?

Becca Macintyre (VOCALS): “The only shock factor was from other people, that were working on getting us into magazines. In the past they would say, ‘There’s no point in even trying for Metal Hammer, you’re not exactly Slayer!’ Ha ha! But I do believe the thing we have in common with metal bands is the hunger; these bands go on stage and destroy. That’s what we do. I have that hunger to shout and scream, because all of us in the rock industry have to work a lot harder to be heard. I feel like there will be more heavy bands coming though, and we stand with those bands with authenticity. People need more realism.”

What musicians inspire you from Metal Hammer’s world?

“I love Slipknot, because I feel like I’m part of that family. Obviously with Roadrunner [Marmozets signed to the label in 2013], and because those guys have always been such individuals. And they’ve got such a strong identity. I remember being attracted to the Slipknot merch at a stall in Norwich [where the band grew up], and my mum said, ‘No! That’s Devil music!’… But now look where your kids are, mum! On the same label! You never know where life will take you!”

That’s pretty ironic!

“Yeah, I’m a Christian. And a lot of Christians would say this is Devil music. But for me, Christianity isn’t about religion, it’s about having a relationship with God. I believe that we can make a difference by being around these bands that have the polar opposite beliefs in some cases, by having the same energy and hunger. We are all fighting for the same cause, rock music is real, and it comes from passion and it comes from a place of love.”

How did it feel to sign to Roadrunner, with its reputation of being a metal label?

“I thought it was sick, because the label is full of people that are committed and single-minded. We see that in ourselves. It doesn’t matter what you throw at us, we’ll keep writing and working and playing. So we always felt at home in that kind of company.”

What’s your career highlight so far?

“I’d say Leeds festival [in 2015]. That was an amazing moment. And it was just before I dislocated my knee. At the time, we had shows and stuff planned, but it actually ended up being a blessing in disguise, because it was such a high to end the first chapter of the band. Now we’re so hungry to go again.”

