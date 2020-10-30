Mark Kelly releases video for second single This Time

Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly has released a video for new single This Time, which is taken from the upcoming Mark Kelly's Marathon album which will be released on November 27 through earMusic. He's also revealed the album artwork and tracklisting for the album, which you can see, along with the video, below.

This Time explores how in today's world long distance relationships regularly span thousands of miles in the absence of shared physical experience. When even time zones are different, these relationships must thrive online or whither and die. It is a song about how both the times together and apart can be more meaningful.

This Time has been mixed by Doves producer Dan Austin, and features Oliver Smith (vocals), John Cordy (guitar), Pete “Woody” Wood (guitar), Henry Rogers (drums) and his nephew Conal Kelly (bass & Guitar) along with Kelly. Kelly has previously released a live video for album opener Amelia recorded at Real World Studios.

Mark Kelly’s Marathon will be available as a Limited and Numbered CD+DVD digipak (incl. the Marathon “Real World Session”), vinyl gatefold, CD digipak and digital through EarMusic on November 27.

Pre-order Mark Kelly’s Marathon.

(Image credit: Ear Music)

Mark Kelly: Mark Kelly's Marathon

1. Amelia

i) Shoreline

ii) Whistling at the Sea

iii) 13 Bones

2. When I Fell

3. This Time

4. Puppets

5. Twenty Fifty One:

i) Search

ii) Arrival

iii) Trail of Tears

iv) Brief History

DVD (The Real World Sessions)

1. Amelia

2. When I Fell

3. This Time

4. Puppets

5. Twenty Fifty One