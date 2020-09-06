Mark Kelly reveals first single Amelia from new solo album

Marillion keyboard player Mark Kelly has released a live vide of him and his solo band Marathon performing their brand new single at Real Word Studios. Amelia is taken from the upcoming Mark Kelly's Marathon album which will be released on November 29. You can watch the video in full below.

The video features Kelly's band, who feature drummer Henry Rogers, vocalist Oliver M. Smith, guitarist, bassist and backing vocalist Conal Kelly, guitarist Pete 'Woody' Wood and guitarist John Cordy. The lyrics for the new3 album have been supplied by Pete Vickers.

The album will be released in three formats: CD, vinyl and a limited edition CD+DVD. The DVD is a film of a live performance of the whole album filmed at Real World with some behind the scenes footage.

Pre-order Marathon.