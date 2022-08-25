Maraton share new visualizer video for Boltzmann Brain

Norwegian melodic prog quintet Maraton have shared a new visualizer video for their new single, Boltzmann Brain, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album, Unseen Color, which Maraton will release through Indie Recordings on October 7.

Vocalist Fredrik Bergersen Klemp says that the song fills an unknown void in his life, that made him question his inner self-consciousness really mattered.

"Boltzmann Brain embodies everything that we wanted to do with our new album," he says. "It's eclectic, catchy, and a bit hard to place. The lyrics are a weird mix of nihilism and romantic melodrama. For us, it was a huge creative success in pretty much every way."

Maraton have previously streamed the singles Contranym, Perdurant Lives and Non-Euclidean Heart.