Maraton stream powerful new single Non-Euclidean Heart

Norwegian melodic prog quintet Maraton have streamed their brand new single Non-Euclidean Heart, which you can listen to below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album, Unseen Color, which they will release through Indie Recordings this autumn.

“I wrote Non-Euclidean Heart about forging your own path in life and doing whatever feels right, despite expectations," explains songwriter and guitarist Simen Ruud. "The lyrics have a very self-aware and sarcastic quality to them, and the lyrical themes worked really well both musically and sonically.”

The quintet, Fredrik Bergersen Klemp (vocals), Frank Nordeng Røe (drums), Magnus Johansen (keyboards), Ruben Aksnes (bass) and well as Ruud, released their debut album Meta in 2019.

Maraton have previously streamed the single Perdurant Lives.

Buy the latest issue of Prog Magazine.