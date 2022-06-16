Maraton slam online abuse in video for new single Contranym

Norwegian prog rockers Maraton will release their new album this Autumn

Genre-bending Norwegian melodic prog quintet Maraton hit out at the state of online discourse in their video for their new single, Contranym, which you can watch below.

The new single is taken from the band's upcoming album, Unseen Color, which Maraton will release through Indie Recordings this autumn.

"Contranym marks the first time we’ve ever done something that’s a direct reaction to current events, specifically the infamous “comments section” and the state of online discourse in general," the band state. "We’re seeing more and more of a certain dangerous rhetoric that’s more about changing the goal post than it is about reason and common sense.I don’t know if we have anything to add to this conversation, but it felt good just venting our frustrations with this track."

Maraton have previously streamed the singles Perdurant Lives and Non-Euclidean Heart.

The quintet, Fredrik Bergersen Klemp (vocals), Frank Nordeng Røe (drums), Magnus Johansen (keyboards), Ruben Aksnes (bass) and well as Ruud, released their debut album Meta in 2019.

