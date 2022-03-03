Maraton stream atmospheric new single Perdurant Lives

Norwegian prog rockers Maraton will release their new album this Autumn

Norwegian prog rockers Maraton have streamed their brand new single Perdurant Lives, which you can listen to below. At the same time the band have announced that they will release their uocoming album, Unseen Color, through Napalm Records this Autumn.

Perdurant Lives is about the paradoxical nature of mankind, who are capable of loving themselves while at the same time knowingly engaging in very self-destructive behaviour," explains ghuitarist Simen Hundere Ruud. "As such, the verse and chorus represent each of these opposites. I think it's probably the best song we've ever done."

"To us; this song feels like home, and we hope we manage to evoke the same feeling in our listeners" adds vocalist Fredrik Bergersen Klemp.

Perdurant Lives is now available across all streaming platforms.

