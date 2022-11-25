Make your dream of becoming a world-famous musician finally possible with Fender's huge Black Friday sale

There's really no better feeling than taking home your new instrument to finally learn how to wield it. Whether it's Metallica, Fleetwood Mac or the 1975, discover how to play your favourite riffs with a guitar that's perfect for you.

Luckily, this weekend Fender have launched their Black Friday sale (opens in new tab), with electric, acoustic and bass guitars available with up to a whopping 50% off, making your future guitar not only perfect, but cheap too.

Although there's plenty of Black Friday music deals to chose from this weekend, Fender are here to show you some real cuts in the form of striking instruments that will ignite your inner Hendrix and leave your bargain-hunter instincts satisfied.

(opens in new tab) Fender Black Friday Sale: Up to 50% (opens in new tab)

Bag yourself an electric guitar like Hendrix or a bass like Flea. There's also amplifiers, guitar stands, audio equipment and more, so that you'll have everything you need to embark on your journey (or continue it). These price cuts are here for a limited time only, so act now.

This 40th anniversary Squier Jazz bass (opens in new tab) is top-of-the-range, and perfect for a beginner or for someone wanting to add to their collection. Available in a dazzling satin two colour sunburst or an electrifying sea foam green, complete with a satin body and neck finish. It also features a maple neck, aged chrome hardware, vintage-style 4-saddle bridge with barrel saddles and vintage-style tuning pegs. Plus, it's a steal, originally priced at $599.99, it's now been knocked down by a massive 40% to $359.99.

If you're a six-string axe-slinger with perhaps a little more experience, than this beauty of an American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster (opens in new tab) might just be exactly what you're looking for. This acoustic electric is available in arctic white, tungsten, tobacco sunburst, ocean turquoise or in a natural wood. The guitar even features three pickup systems: new Fender acoustasonic shawbucker; fishman under-saddle transducer; fishman acoustasonic enhancer, set on a striking design of a contrasting forearm and back with a mahogany neck. Take it home for $1,749.99 from $1,999.99 and be the envy of all your guitar-playing buddies.

For something a little different, we also have our beady little eyes on this Contemporary Squier Stratocaster (opens in new tab), available in a mesmerising gunmetal metallic or shell pink pearl. Both colours are set with a roasted maple fretboard and a black painted headstock, which is pretty funky. Bag it with a massive 25% off at $367.49 from $489.99.

If you're on the hunt for more Black Friday music deals, then check out our other guides below for more great bargains.

