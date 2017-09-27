Machine Head announce 2018 UK tour

Machine Head have announced a UK tour for May next year.

They’ve lined up 10 dates across the country in support of their upcoming studio album Catharsis, which will be released at a date still to be confirmed in January.

Vocalist and guitarist Robb Flynn says: “It’s been far too long since we’ve demolished venues in the UK! We have had an awesome and productive break writing our new album Catharsis, but now it’s time for Machine Head to go melt some faces!

“The reaction to our last ‘Evening With’ tours in the UK was nothing short of incredible, so once again these dates will be ‘Evening With’ shows and will see us performing 2½ to 3 hours every night, with no opening bands.”

He continues: “We loved performing an ‘Evening With’ for the UK Head Cases and you guys loved it as well. The freedom to do whatever the fuck we want, for as long as we want every night was liberating.

“Jamming Desire To Fire live for the first time in aeons at the Ten Ton Hammersmith show in London was epic! This is not what everyone else is doing, and frankly, there are not a lot of bands who could even pull it off – but Machine Head can and we are excited to do it again.

“We are carving our own path here, playing by our own rules, and as an artist, it’s the best feeling in the world! No festivals, period! No supporting some stupid DJ! The Head will only be ‘Headlining’, so come on down and rage!”

To mark the announcement, the band have released a tour trailer video which can be found along with a list of UK tour dates below.

Pre-sale tickets are available now from Live Nation and will go on general sale from 10am on Friday (September 29).

May 13: Southampton Guildhall

May 14: Cardiff University

May 15: Bristol O2 Academy

May 17: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 18: London Roundhouse

May 19: London Roundhouse

May 21: Nottingham Rock City

May 22: Newcastle O2 Academy

May 23: Glasgow O2 Academy

May 25: Manchester Academy

Jan 25: Phoenix Nile Theater, AZ

Jan 27: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jan 29: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Jan 30: Dallas Gas Moneky Live!, TX

Jan 31: Houston HOB, TX

Feb 02: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Feb 03: Pensacola Vinyl MH, FL

Feb 05: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Feb 06: Atlanta Centerstage, GA

Feb 08: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Feb 09: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Feb 10: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Feb 11: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Feb 13: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Feb 14: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Feb 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Feb 16: Cleveland Agora, OH

Feb 17: Detroit Majestic, MI

Feb 20: Des Moines Woolys, IA

Feb 21: Madison Majestic, WI

Feb 22: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Feb 23: Chicago Concord, IL

Feb 24: St Louis Pops, MO

Feb 27: Denver Summit MH, CO

Mar 01: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Mar 02: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 03: Oakland The Fox Theater, CA

Mar 05: Portland Roseland OR

Mar 06: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Mar 07: Seattle Showbox Market, WA

