Machine Head: Don’t expect Catharsis to be our heaviest album

Machine Head vocalist and guitarist Robb Flynn has checked in from the studio where the band are working on their new album Catharsis.

The band revealed last week that the follow-up 2014’s Bloodstone & Diamonds would arrive at a date to still be confirmed in January.

And in the new video post, Flynn says fans shouldn’t expect their next record to be as heavy as some of their past material.

He says: “Lower your expectations for the heaviness, lower your expectations for the speed. If The Blackening was us at our most thrashing and aggressive, this is probably the most melodic and the most grooving we’ve been. There’s little thrashy bits here and there and it’s heavy, but it is a very groovin’, rockin’ melodic record.

“I’m telling you because I don’t want everybody to think that we’re dropping Reign In Blood – and I could tell you that if I wanted to, I could make you think that we were dropping the heaviest 29 minutes of music ever, but this isn’t.

It’s very melodic – for no reason in particular we just decided to write some groovin’, melodic songs and it’s fucking good man.

“A lot of the songs are shorter. We’ve got a couple of epics – of course we have to have a Machine Head epic, or two, or three. But it’s some good shit man, I’m really excited.”

Machine Head will head out on the road across North America throughout January, February and March next year.

Find a full list of tour dates below. Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Jan 25: Phoenix Nile Theater, AZ

Jan 27: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Jan 29: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Jan 30: Dallas Gas Moneky Live!, TX

Jan 31: Houston HOB, TX

Feb 02: Birmingham Saturn, AL

Feb 03: Pensacola Vinyl MH, FL

Feb 05: Orlando Plaza Live, FL

Feb 06: Atlanta Centerstage, GA

Feb 08: Philadelphia Theatre of Living Arts, PA

Feb 09: New York Playstation Theatre, NY

Feb 10: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Feb 11: Montreal Club Soda, QC

Feb 13: Toronto Danforth Music Hall, ON

Feb 14: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Feb 15: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Feb 16: Cleveland Agora, OH

Feb 17: Detroit Majestic, MI

Feb 20: Des Moines Woolys, IA

Feb 21: Madison Majestic, WI

Feb 22: Minneapolis First Avenue, MN

Feb 23: Chicago Concord, IL

Feb 24: St Louis Pops, MO

Feb 27: Denver Summit MH, CO

Mar 01: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV

Mar 02: Los Angeles Fonda Theatre, CA

Mar 03: Oakland The Fox Theater, CA

Mar 05: Portland Roseland OR

Mar 06: Vancouver Commodore, BC

Mar 07: Seattle Showbox Market, WA

