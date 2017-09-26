Black Veil Brides announce co-headline tour with Asking Alexandria

Black Veil Brides have announced a co-headline tour with Asking Alexandria, taking place in January 2018.

The run of four shows are part of The Resurrection Tour, which comes ahead of the band’s upcoming fifth album due to be released at some point next year.

In May it was confirmed that the band had completed the album, with guitarist Jake Pitt praising frontman Andy Biersack, saying that he “sounds the best he’s ever sounded.”

Co-headliners Asking Alexandria recently released their first new material since frontman Danny Worsnop returned to the band, dropping a Sin City style video for Into The Fire last week. The band’s as-yet-untitled album will be released via Sumerian on December 15.

Black Veil Brides and Asking Alexandria 2018 tour dates

23 Jan: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

24 Jan: Academy, Manchester, UK

25 Jan: O2 Academy, Glasgow, UK

27 Jan: O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK

29 Jan: Palladium, Cologne, Germany

30 Jan: 013, Tilburg, Netherlands

