Grab your exclusive Louder x Yungblud T-shirt featuring handwritten lyrics by Dominic Harrison

Louder has teamed up with alt rock superstar Yungblud – AKA Dominic Harrison – for a world exclusive T-shirt, designed by the artist's Creative Director, Tom Pallant. The shirt features a new Idols-era image of Yungblud on the front, with a print of Harrison's hand-written lyrics to recent single Hello, Heaven, Hello on the back. It will only be available to order online from the official Louder store. This shirt isn't and will never be sold anywhere else in the world, and once it's off sale, it's gone. So get yours while you can!

The shirt was designed and released in collaboration with Louder's new Yungblud cover interview, featuring a candid interview with Harrison where he guides us through new album Idols, explaining how the album marks a change in direction for him, stylistically.

“It’s the most ambitious I’ve ever been,” he says of Idols. “I went there with this one: ‘I’m going to put everything I’ve got into this shot at doing something extraordinary.’ Let’s make a double album in two parts that references Dark Side Of The Moon or Rumours or A Night At The Opera, and has an idea and a through-line and a story, as opposed to 'how many songs we can get in the fucking Top 10.’ Because why the fuck not? Let me at least try. Let me have a shot at the big boys’ table.”

(Image credit: Tom Pallant)

On the idea of finding himself as an artist through his new record, he said: “The idea of being this loud, brash staple of youth was really hard to live up to all the fucking time: ‘Do the face! Be loud! It was just suffocating me. I’d had four years of people either questioning whether I was real or authentic, or loving me to the point of suffocation. You walk in a pub and you don’t know if people fucking love you or hate you. I needed to take a second and evaluate what I wanted to do.”

Idols is due on June 20 via Locomotion/Island Records. Check out our exclusive Yungblud T-shirt, designed by Dominic Harrison's creative director and featuring Yungblud's hand-drawn lyrics, only at the Louder store.

