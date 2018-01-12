Long Distance Calling premiere Ascending video

Long Distance Calling have shared a video for their new track Ascending.
It’s been taken from the German outfit’s upcoming studio album Boundless, which is scheduled for release on February 2 via InsideOut Music.
The band say: “We proudly present the brand new video clip for our second single Ascending which we shot in the studio, where we recorded Boundless.
“We caught an intimate yet intense atmosphere and we are happy to share it with you. Enjoy!”
In December, Long Distance Calling unveiled the track Out There.
Boundless will be released on Digipak CD, 2LP gatefold, CD and on digital platforms and is now available to pre-order.
Long Distance Calling will hit the road across Europe from next month. Find full details below.
Long Distance Calling Boundless tracklist
- Out There
- Ascending
- In The Clouds
- Like A River
- The Far Side
- On The Verge
- Weightless
- Skydivers
Long Distance Calling 2018 European tour dates
Feb 02: Dortmund FZW Boundless Release Show / followed by Visions Party, Germany
Feb 28: Hannover Lux, Germany
Mar 01: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Mar 02: Hamburg Indra, Germany
Mar 03: Kiel Die Pumpe, Germany
Mar 04: Bremen Tower, Germany
Mar 05: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany
Mar 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Mar 07: Stuttgart ClubCann, Germany
Mar 08: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Mar 09: Wien B72, Austria
Mar 10: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Mar 11: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Mar 12: Nürnberg Club Stereo, Germany