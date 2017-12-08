Long Distance Calling get back to nature in Out There video

Long Distance Calling have released a visually spectacular video for their track Out There.
The song will feature on the German outfit’s upcoming studio album Boundless, which will launch on February 2 via InsideOut Music.
The band say: “Here it is! Out There – the first song from our new album Boundless, accompanied by a beautiful video shot in the Dolomites.
“When we started to write this album, there was no plan behind it. Just the idea of four guys and the chemistry between us, no limitations. This idea is mirrored in this video, the artwork and the album title.
“Follow us through the wilderness up to the mountain top. Out There is the pure essence of Long Distance Calling combined in an epic and extensive long track.”
Boundless will launch on special edition Digipak CD, 2LP gatefold, CD and on digital platforms and is now available to pre-order.
Long Distance Calling have also lined up a run of European tour dates which will take place in February and March next year. Find further details below.
Long Distance Calling Boundless tracklist
- Out There
- Ascending
- In The Clouds
- Like A River
- The Far Side
- On The Verge
- Weightless
- Skydivers
Long Distance Calling 2018 European tour dates
Feb 02: Dortmund FZW Boundless Release Show / followed by Visions Party, Germany
Feb 28: Hannover Lux, Germany
Mar 01: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany
Mar 02: Hamburg Indra, Germany
Mar 03: Kiel Die Pumpe, Germany
Mar 04: Bremen Tower, Germany
Mar 05: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany
Mar 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Mar 07: Stuttgart ClubCann, Germany
Mar 08: Munich Kranhalle, Germany
Mar 09: Wien B72, Austria
Mar 10: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Mar 11: Dresden Beatpol, Germany
Mar 12: Nürnberg Club Stereo, Germany