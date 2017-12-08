Long Distance Calling get back to nature in Out There video

Long Distance Calling have released a visually spectacular video for their track Out There.

The song will feature on the German outfit’s upcoming studio album Boundless, which will launch on February 2 via InsideOut Music.

The band say: “Here it is! Out There – the first song from our new album Boundless, accompanied by a beautiful video shot in the Dolomites.

“When we started to write this album, there was no plan behind it. Just the idea of four guys and the chemistry between us, no limitations. This idea is mirrored in this video, the artwork and the album title.

“Follow us through the wilderness up to the mountain top. Out There is the pure essence of Long Distance Calling combined in an epic and extensive long track.”

Boundless will launch on special edition Digipak CD, 2LP gatefold, CD and on digital platforms and is now available to pre-order.

Long Distance Calling have also lined up a run of European tour dates which will take place in February and March next year. Find further details below.

Long Distance Calling Boundless tracklist

Out There Ascending In The Clouds Like A River The Far Side On The Verge Weightless Skydivers

Feb 02: Dortmund FZW Boundless Release Show / followed by Visions Party, Germany

Feb 28: Hannover Lux, Germany

Mar 01: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Mar 02: Hamburg Indra, Germany

Mar 03: Kiel Die Pumpe, Germany

Mar 04: Bremen Tower, Germany

Mar 05: Cologne Gebäude 9, Germany

Mar 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany

Mar 07: Stuttgart ClubCann, Germany

Mar 08: Munich Kranhalle, Germany

Mar 09: Wien B72, Austria

Mar 10: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Mar 11: Dresden Beatpol, Germany

Mar 12: Nürnberg Club Stereo, Germany

Long Distance Calling live review - Exchange, Bristol