Paul Draper to release Spooky Action special edition

Paul Draper has announced a special edition of his debut album Spooky Action.

The 2CD set will arrive on February 16 via Kscope and will feature the original album alongside a disc capturing Draper’s headline show at London’s Scala from September 21 last year.

The concert was part of a sold-out solo tour and Draper’s first since Mansun stopped touring in 2002.

A single disc of the live album will also be made available from independent record stores, while a limited edition signed vinyl pressing of the Scala show will be sold exclusively on Draper’s upcoming UK tour.

Draper will revisit Mansun’s debut album Attack Of The Grey Lantern on the tour and he’s also released a live audio stream of I Can Only Disappoint U from the Scala set, which can be listened to below.

After acquiring Mansun’s entire back catalogue, Kscope have released the band’s One EP, while their other material is currently being overhauled for a series of deluxe reissues which will be released over the course of the next few years.

Find the Live At The Scala tracklist below.

Paul Draper Live At The Scala tracklist

The Silence Is Deafening Don’t You Wait, It Might Never Come No Ideas Feeling My Heart Run Slow Things People Want Disgusting Friends Make The Worst Enemies Grey House Who’s Wearing The Trousers I Can Only Disappoint U Wide Open Space Don’t Poke The Bear

Feb 19: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 20: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

Feb 21: Bristol Bierkellar, UK

Feb 23: Dublin The Workman’s Club, Ireland

Feb 24: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

Feb 26: Edinburgh The Caves, UK

Feb 27: Glasgow The Art School, UK

Mar 01: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Mar 02: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Mar 03: Newcastle Riverside, UK

Mar 05: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

Mar 06: Norwich The Waterfront, UK

Mar 07: Oxford O2 Academy, UK

Mar 08: London Brixton Electric, UK

