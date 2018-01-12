Watch The Fierce And The Dead’s video game-inspired promo for Truck

The Fierce And The Dead have released their video for new single Truck exclusively with Prog.

The song will feature on the band’s upcoming album The Euphoric, which will launch on May 18 via Bad Elephant Music. Pre-orders will get under way on January 26.

The video has an 80s video game vibe, featuring wireframe vector graphics and is interspersed with live footage of Matt Stevens, Kev Feazey, Stuart Marshall and Steve Cleaton in action.

Guitarist Cleaton says of the new track: “I immediately thought of the same sort of happy feeling I get from the theme music to Rhubarb And Custard, only this riff was played on guitars with Stuart whacking the drums!”

Fellow guitarist Stevens adds: “It’s a song about the joys of driving a truck around in the moonlight and is a joy to play live.

“It’s a good indicator of the direction we’re going in on the new record – it’s us but more so. We’re really excited for everyone to hear it.”

Bad Elephant Music’s David Elliott says: “The Fierce And The Dead have been with us since the start of the label nearly five years ago.

“I know you’ll all love the Truck video – and I reckon The Euphoric will delight both old fans and a wider new audience. The boys have delivered yet again!”

The Euphoric will launch at a sold-out show at The Black Heart in London on May 18. The Fierce And The Dead also have other gigs planned this year. Find a list below.

Feb 03: London Brewhouse - 8 Years Of Chaos

Mar 15: Bilston Robin 2

Mar 30-Apr 01: Morecambe HawkEaster Festival

May 18: London The Black Heart

Jun 14-17: Bromsgrove Sonic Rock Solstice

