Lonely Robot unveil sinister video for The Island Of Misfit Toys

Lonely Robot turn children's television on its head with their somewhat sinister new video for The Island Of Misfit Toys, which you can watch below.

The new track is taken their latest studio album, A Model Life, which will be released through InsideOut Music on August 26.

"This song was in part inspired by all the broken and initially terrifying mutilated toys in the Toy Story film," explains Lonely Robot mainman John Mitchell, who conceptualised the video himself. "It’s an ode to misfits the world over. We’re never going to be cool or fit in, so best give us our own island. Somewhere in the Caribbean would be nice!"

A Model Life is Lonely Robot's most personal release to date, centred around the break-up of a long-term relationship.

“Making A Model Life was very much a lifeline and indeed wake up call at the end of a particularly personally challenging couple of years," adds Mitchell. "Creating it made me realise that ultimately, life is impermanent and the one true thing that gives me a focus and anchor is and has always been music. Long may that be the case.”

Lonely Robot have previously released a visualizer video for Recalibrating.

A Model Life will be available as limited CD digipak, a gatefold 2LP+CD & as digital album. You can view the album tracklisting below.

Pre-order A Model Life.