Lonely Robot stream brand new single Recalibrating

Lonely Robot have unveiled the first new music from their upcoming new album A Model Life. You can listen to a stream of their brand new single Recalibrating below.

The new album, the band's fifth studio release, follows 2020's Feelings Are Good, and will be released through InsideOut Music on August 26.

"A post apocalyptic breakup...the world you once knew has burned to the ground like Nero’s Rome," explains mainman John Mitchell of the new song. "The only thing for it is to move forward and reset your mind. To ‘recalibrate’ if you will.

“Making A Model Life was very much a lifeline and indeed wake up call at the end of a particularly personally challenging couple of years. Creating it made me realise that ultimately, life is impermanent and the one true thing that gives me a focus and anchor is and has always been music. Long may that be the case."

A Model Life is the band's most personal release to date, centred around the break-up of a long-term relationship alluded to in the new song.

A Model Life will be available as limited CD digipak, a gatefold 2LP+CD & as digital album. You can view the album tracklisting below.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Lonely Robot: A Model Life

1. Recalibrating

2. Digital God Machine

3. Species In Transition

4. Starlit Stardust

5. The Island Of Misfit Toys

6. A Model Life

7. Mandalay

8. Rain Kings

9. Duty Of Care

10. In Memoriam