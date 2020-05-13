Lonely Robot announce new album Feelings Are Good

Lonely Robot have announced details on their new studio album titled Feelings Are Good.

The record will be released on July 17 through InsideOut Music and will be the John Mitchell-led project’s first material since wrapping up The Astronaut Trilogy with Under Stars last year.

Mitchell says: “Feelings Are Good is a bit of a departure from the first three Lonely Robot albums, or The Astronaut Trilogy, as it has now lovingly become known.

“On Feelings Are Good I wanted to explore more personal themes and the songs are very much about individual experiences and narratives that I believe had been the cornerstones, good and bad, to my life.

“The long, tall and short of it is that we’re back on planet Earth, and I have a personal lyrical axe to grind!”

Feelings Are Good will be released on limited edition CD Digipak, gatefold 2LP/CD and on digital platforms, where it’ll be available in both 16 and 24-bit versions.

The tracklist can be seen below along with the cover art, which was once again created by Paul Tippett / Vitamin P.

Mitchell explains: “The artwork is meant to be a little disturbing. The closed eyes and taped over mouth are supposed to represent how people are very guarded with their emotions and what better way of emoting them than through the windows to the soul and the smile?”

Lonely Robot will head out on the road throughout December.

Lonely Robot: Feelings Are Good

1. Feelings Are Good

2. Into The Lo-Fi

3. Spiders

4. Crystalline

5. Life Is A Sine Wave

6. Armour For My Heart

7. Suburbia

8. The Silent Life

9. Keeping People As Pets

10. Army Of One

11. Grief Is The Price Of Love

12. The Silent Life (Orchestral Version)

Lonely Robot 2020 tour dates

Dec 13: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK

Dec 16: Bochum Riff, Germany

Dec 17: Rüsselsheim Das Rind, Germany

Dec 18: Maastricht Muziekgieterij, Netherlands

Dec 20: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands