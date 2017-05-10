Lonely Robot announce 3 UK headline shows

Lonely Robot have announced three Prog magazine-sponsored headline shows for later this year.

The John Mitchell-led project will play dates in Manchester, London and Bristol in August in support of their new album The Big Dream which launched in April via InsideOut Music.

They’ll be joined on all three dates by Tilt, featuring Lonely Robot live band member Steve Vantsis and fellow Fish collaborator Robin Boult. In addition, Southampton trio Kepler Ten will join both bands for the London concert.

Tickets for all three shows are now available.

Speaking previously about the Lonely Robot project, Mitchell said: “I have always envisaged the storyline of The Astronaut’s journey evolving over the course of three albums. And I always knew where I wanted to go with the second album – taking The Astronaut away from space and into a strange and unfamiliar environment.

“Right now, I have no thoughts of what will happen for the third one – but I’d better start thinking about it now!”

The follow-up to 2015 debut Please Come Home is now available to purchase.

Prior to the trio of shows, Lonely Robot will headline Trinity Live at Leamington Spa Assembly on the May 27, alongside Touchstone, Ghost Community, Kim Seviour, Dec Burke Band and A Formal Horse.

Aug 18: Manchester The Ruby Lounge (with Tilt)

Aug 19: London Islington Assembly Hall (with Tilt and Kepler Ten)

Aug 20: Bristol Thekla (with Tilt)