Watch Roger Waters perform Deja Vu live on Stephen Colbert Show

Roger Waters has given his new single Deja Vu its live TV debut, on CBS’s The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The track comes from the former Pink Floyd man’s upcoming album Is This The Life We Really Want? which is released on June 2 via Columbia Records. It will be Waters’ first studio album since 1992’s Amused To Death. The album was produced by regular Radiohead collaborator Nigel Godrich.

Waters was joined for the performance by singers Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig of Brooklyn indie band Lucius, drummer Joey Waronker from Radiohead spinoff project Atoms For Peace, and a string section.

Is This The Life We Really Want? has been described as an “unflinching commentary on the modern world and uncertain times,” and “a natural successor to classic Pink Floyd albums such as Animals and The Wall.”

Roger Waters Is This The Life We Really Want? tracklist

When We Were Young Déjà Vu The Last Refugee Picture That Broken Bones Is This The Life We Really Want? Bird In A Gale The Most Beautiful Girl Smell The Roses Wait For Her Oceans Apart Part Of Me Died

Roger Waters 2017 Us + Them tour dates

May 26: Kansas City Sprint Center, MO

May 28: KFC Yum! Center, KY

May 30: St louis Scottrade Center, MO

Jun 01: Tulsa BOK Center, OK

Jun 03: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Jun 07: San Jose SAP Center, CA

Jun 12: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Jun 14: Phoenix Gila River Arena, AZ

Jun 16: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Jun 20: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Jun 21: Los Angeles Staples Center, CA

Jun 24: Seattle Tacoma Dome, WA

Jul 03: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Jul 06: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Jul 11: Tampa Amalie Arena, FL

Jul 13: Miami American Airlines Arena, FL

Jul 16: Atlanta Infinite Energy Arena, GA

Jul 18: Greensboro Coliseum, NC

Jul 20: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Jul 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 23: Chicago United Center, IL

Jul 26: St paul Xcel Energy Center, MN

Aug 02: Detroit The Palace Of Auburn Hills, MI

Aug 04: Washington Verizon Center, DC

Aug 08: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Aug 09: Philadelphia Wells Fargo Center, PA

Sep 07: Newark Prudential Center, NJ

Sep 11: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 12: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY

Sep 15: Uniondale Nassau Coliseum, NY

Sep 19: Pittsburgh PPG Paints Arena, PA

Sep 27: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep 28: Boston TD Garden, MA

Oct 02: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 03: Toronto Air Canada Centre, ON

Oct 06: Quebec City Videotron Centre, QC

Oct 10: Ottawa Canadian Tire Centre, ON

Oct 16: Montreal Bell Centre, QC

Oct 24: Edmonton Rogers Place, AB

Oct 28: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

