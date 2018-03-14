Trending

Listen to beautiful new Eels track Premonition

By News  

Eels release audio stream of their new single Premonition - lifted from upcoming album The Deconstruction

Mark Oliver Everett
Mark Oliver Everett

Eels have released an audio stream of their new single titled Premonition.

It’s the latest material lifted from the band’s upcoming album The Deconstruction, which is set to arrive on April 6 via E Works/[PIAS]. Eels previously revealed the title track from their 12th studio album.

Eels singer-songwriter Mark Oliver Everett says: “Here are 15 new Eels tracks that may or may not inspire, rock, or not rock you. The world is going nuts. But if you look for it, there is still great beauty to be found.

“Sometimes you don’t even have to look for it. Other times you have to try to make it yourself. And then there are times you have to tear something apart to find something beautiful inside.”

The Deconstruction is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art, tracklist and the band’s 2018 tour dates below.

Eels The Deconstruction tracklist

  1. The Deconstruction
  2. Bone Dry
  3. The Quandary
  4. Premonition
  5. Rusty Pipes
  6. The Epiphany
  7. Today Is The Day
  8. Sweet Scorched Earth
  9. Coming Back
  10. Be Hurt
  11. You Are The Shining Light
  12. There I Said It
  13. Archie Goodnight
  14. The Unanswerable
  15. In Our Cathedral

Tour Dates

Monday, May 28, 2018 at 7:30PMThe Glass HousePomona, United States
Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 8:30PMThe Fonda TheatreHollywood, United States
Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 8:00PMThe FillmoreSan Francisco, United States
Friday, June 1, 2018 at 8:00PMMcMenamins Crystal BallroomPortland, United States
Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 8:30PMShowbox at the MarketSeattle, United States
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 8:00PMFirst AvenueMinneapolis, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 8:00PMThalia HallChicago, United States
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of Blues BostonBoston, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 8:00PMBrooklyn SteelBrooklyn, United States
Sunday, June 10, 2018 at 7:30PMUnion TransferPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 6:30PMLincoln TheatreWashington, United States
Friday, June 15, 2018 at 7:00PMMaifeld DerbyMannheim, Germany
Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 12:00AMMVV Reitstadion / MaimarktgeländeMannheim, Germany
Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7:45PMTivoliVredenburgUtrecht, Netherlands
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PMTivoliVredenburgUtrecht, Netherlands
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:45PMParadiso Grote ZaalAmsterdam, Netherlands
Saturday, June 23, 2018 at 9:30PMRocca MalatestianaCesena, Italy
Monday, June 25, 2018 at 7:30PMTonHalle MünchenMünchen, Germany
Thursday, June 28, 2018 at 8:00PMTempodromBerlin, Germany
Friday, June 29, 2018 at 6:00PMGroße Freiheit 36Hamburg, Germany
Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy BrixtonLondon, United Kingdom
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PMManchester AcademyManchester, United Kingdom
Wednesday, July 4, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Academy GlasgowGlasgow, United Kingdom
Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PMFestivalpark WerchterWerchter, Belgium
Friday, July 6, 2018 at 8:00PMIveagh GardensDublin, Ireland
Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PMFestivalpark WerchterWerchter, Belgium
Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 7:00PMFestivalpark WerchterWerchter, Belgium
Monday, July 9, 2018 at 8:00PMl'OlympiaParis, France
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 9:00PMSala BartsBarcelona, Spain
Thursday, July 12, 2018 at 2:00PMPasseio Maritimo de AlgesLisbon, United Kingdom
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 2:00PMPasseio Maritimo de AlgesLisbon, United Kingdom
Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 3:00PMPasseio Maritimo de AlgesLisbon, United Kingdom
Monday, July 16, 2018 at 9:00PMAltes Hallenbad FeldkirchFeldkirch, Austria
Friday, July 20, 2018 at 8:30PMKKL Luzern, Luzerner SaalLuzern, Switzerland