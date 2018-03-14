Imagine Dragons share epic video for Next To Me

Imagine Dragons have released a video for their new track titled Next To Me.

The Mark Pellington-directed promo was filmed between Los Angeles and Las Vegas and takes the form of a short film, clocking in at just under 12-minutes.

The song itself features on the US outfit’s third studio album Evolve, which launched last month.

Vocalist Dan Reynolds says: “I wrote this song about the strains of the relationships in my own life and the beauty of enduring love. After late night conversations with Mark Pellington about life and his passion behind his vision for the film, we knew we wanted to take the journey with him.”

Imagine Dragons are currently on tour across South America and have dates planned in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America deep into 2018.

Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2:00PM Hipódromo de San Isidro Buenos Aires, Argentina Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00PM Parque O`Higgins Santiago, Chile Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:00PM Asuncionico Asuncion, Paraguay Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Km de Vantagens Hall Rio De Janeiro, Brazil Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Autódromo de Interlagos Sao Paulo, Brazil Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM AccorHotels Arena Paris, France Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Metropole Arena Bordeaux, France Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Palau Sant Jordi Barcelona, Spain Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM WiZink Center Madrid, Spain Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Sud de France Arena Montpellier, France Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Halle Tony Garnier Lyon, France Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Olympiahalle Munich, Germany Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Wiener Stadthalle Vienna, Austria Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PM O2 Arena Prague Prague, Czech Republic Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PM König-Pilsener-Arena Oberhausen, Germany Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Festhalle Frankfurt, Germany Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, Germany Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PM oslo spektrum Oslo, Norway Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Ericsson Globe Stockholm, Sweden Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PM Perth Arena Perth, Australia Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PM Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, Australia Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Margaret Court Arena Melbourne, Australia Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Brisbane Entertainment Centre Boondall, Australia Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Qudos Bank Arena Sydney, Australia Monday, May 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Spark Arena Auckland, New Zealand Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PM TSB Bank Arena Wellington, New Zealand Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PM XFINITY THEATRE Hartford, United States Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Xfinity Center Mansfield, United States Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Darling's Waterfront Pavilion Bangor, United States Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PM PNC Bank Arts Center Holmdel, United States Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Lakeview Amphitheater Syracuse, United States Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PM Budweiser Stage Toronto, Canada Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Hershey Park Stadium Hershey, United States Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PM BLOSSOM MUSIC CENTER Cuyahoga Falls, United States Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Madison Square Garden New York, United States Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PM DTE Energy Music Theatre Detroit, United States Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PM Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Indianapolis, United States Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Century Link Center Omaha, United States Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Denny Sanford Premier Center Sioux Falls, United States Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 7:30PM Summerfest Milwaukee, United States Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00PM Saratoga Performing Arts Center Saratoga Springs, United States Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Radio 104.5’s 11th Birthday Show – Day Two (BB&T Pavilion) Camden, United States Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Jiffy Lube Live Bristow, United States Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PM VETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATER Virginia Beach, United States Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Raleigh, United States Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Colonial Life Arena Columbia, United States Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Brandon Amphitheater Brandon, United States Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 7:00PM Bridgestone Arena Nashville, United States Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 7:00PM Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Maryland Heights, United States Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park, United States Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PM Sprint Center Kansas City, United States Monday, July 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Red Rocks Amphitheatre Morrison, United States Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 7:00PM Isleta Amphitheater Albuquerque, United States Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PM The Forum Inglewood, United States Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 5:00PM The Forum Inglewood, United States Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Concord Pavilion Concord, United States Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PM Bobcat Stadium Bozeman, United States Monday, July 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Intrust Bank Arena Wichita, United States Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00PM Bok Center Tulsa, United States Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Austin360 Amphitheater Austin, United States Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion The Woodlands, United States Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Smoothie King Center New Orleans, United States Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 7:00PM The Amphitheater at The Wharf Orange Beach, United States Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Coral Sky Amphitheater West Palm Beach, United States Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PM MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre Tampa, United States Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 2:00PM Green Park St Polten, Austria Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 7:00PM VTB Arena - Dynamo Central Stadium Moscow, Russian Federation Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PM NSC Olympic Kiev, Ukraine Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Toyota Stadium Frisco, United States

