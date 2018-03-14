Trending

Imagine Dragons share epic video for Next To Me

Imagine Dragons release 12-minute video for their new single Next To Me - taken from their 3rd studio album Evolve

Imagine Dragons have released a video for their new track titled Next To Me.

The Mark Pellington-directed promo was filmed between Los Angeles and Las Vegas and takes the form of a short film, clocking in at just under 12-minutes.

The song itself features on the US outfit’s third studio album Evolve, which launched last month.

Vocalist Dan Reynolds says: “I wrote this song about the strains of the relationships in my own life and the beauty of enduring love. After late night conversations with Mark Pellington about life and his passion behind his vision for the film, we knew we wanted to take the journey with him.”

Imagine Dragons are currently on tour across South America and have dates planned in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and North America deep into 2018.

Find further details below.

Tour Dates

Friday, March 16, 2018 at 2:00PMHipódromo de San IsidroBuenos Aires, Argentina
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 2:00PMParque O`HigginsSantiago, Chile
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 4:00PMAsuncionicoAsuncion, Paraguay
Thursday, March 22, 2018 at 7:00PMKm de Vantagens HallRio De Janeiro, Brazil
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMAutódromo de InterlagosSao Paulo, Brazil
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PMAccorHotels ArenaParis, France
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PMMetropole ArenaBordeaux, France
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PMPalau Sant JordiBarcelona, Spain
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PMWiZink CenterMadrid, Spain
Monday, April 9, 2018 at 7:00PMSud de France ArenaMontpellier, France
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at 7:00PMHalle Tony GarnierLyon, France
Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 7:00PMOlympiahalleMunich, Germany
Friday, April 13, 2018 at 7:00PMHallenstadionZurich, Switzerland
Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 7:00PMWiener StadthalleVienna, Austria
Monday, April 16, 2018 at 7:00PMO2 Arena PraguePrague, Czech Republic
Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 7:00PMKönig-Pilsener-ArenaOberhausen, Germany
Thursday, April 19, 2018 at 7:00PMFesthalleFrankfurt, Germany
Sunday, April 22, 2018 at 7:00PMBarclaycard ArenaHamburg, Germany
Wednesday, April 25, 2018 at 7:00PMoslo spektrumOslo, Norway
Thursday, April 26, 2018 at 7:00PMEricsson GlobeStockholm, Sweden
Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 7:00PMPerth ArenaPerth, Australia
Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 7:00PMMargaret Court ArenaMelbourne, Australia
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 7:00PMMargaret Court ArenaMelbourne, Australia
Friday, May 18, 2018 at 7:00PMBrisbane Entertainment CentreBoondall, Australia
Saturday, May 19, 2018 at 7:00PMQudos Bank ArenaSydney, Australia
Monday, May 21, 2018 at 7:00PMSpark ArenaAuckland, New Zealand
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 at 7:00PMTSB Bank ArenaWellington, New Zealand
Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at 7:00PMXFINITY THEATREHartford, United States
Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at 7:00PMXfinity CenterMansfield, United States
Friday, June 8, 2018 at 7:00PMDarling's Waterfront PavilionBangor, United States
Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 7:00PMPNC Bank Arts CenterHolmdel, United States
Monday, June 11, 2018 at 7:00PMLakeview AmphitheaterSyracuse, United States
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 at 7:00PMBudweiser StageToronto, Canada
Thursday, June 14, 2018 at 5:00PMBudweiser StageToronto, Canada
Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 7:00PMHershey Park StadiumHershey, United States
Sunday, June 17, 2018 at 7:00PMBLOSSOM MUSIC CENTERCuyahoga Falls, United States
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7:00PMMadison Square GardenNew York, United States
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7:00PMDTE Energy Music TheatreDetroit, United States
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7:00PMRuoff Home Mortgage Music CenterIndianapolis, United States
Sunday, June 24, 2018 at 7:00PMCentury Link CenterOmaha, United States
Tuesday, June 26, 2018 at 7:00PMDenny Sanford Premier CenterSioux Falls, United States
Wednesday, June 27, 2018 at 7:30PMSummerfestMilwaukee, United States
Friday, June 29, 2018 at 7:00PMSaratoga Performing Arts CenterSaratoga Springs, United States
Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 7:00PMRadio 104.5’s 11th Birthday Show – Day Two (BB&T Pavilion)Camden, United States
Monday, July 2, 2018 at 7:00PMJiffy Lube LiveBristow, United States
Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 7:00PMVETERANS UNITED HOME LOANS AMPHITHEATERVirginia Beach, United States
Thursday, July 5, 2018 at 7:00PMCoastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut CreekRaleigh, United States
Saturday, July 7, 2018 at 7:00PMColonial Life ArenaColumbia, United States
Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 7:00PMBrandon AmphitheaterBrandon, United States
Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at 7:00PMBridgestone ArenaNashville, United States
Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at 7:00PMHollywood Casino AmphitheatreMaryland Heights, United States
Friday, July 13, 2018 at 7:00PMHollywood Casino AmphitheatreTinley Park, United States
Saturday, July 14, 2018 at 7:00PMSprint CenterKansas City, United States
Monday, July 16, 2018 at 7:00PMRed Rocks AmphitheatreMorrison, United States
Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at 7:00PMIsleta AmphitheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ForumInglewood, United States
Sunday, July 22, 2018 at 5:00PMThe ForumInglewood, United States
Tuesday, July 24, 2018 at 7:00PMConcord PavilionConcord, United States
Thursday, July 26, 2018 at 7:00PMBobcat StadiumBozeman, United States
Monday, July 30, 2018 at 7:00PMIntrust Bank ArenaWichita, United States
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 at 7:00PMBok CenterTulsa, United States
Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 7:00PMAustin360 AmphitheaterAustin, United States
Saturday, August 4, 2018 at 7:00PMCynthia Woods Mitchell PavilionThe Woodlands, United States
Sunday, August 5, 2018 at 7:00PMSmoothie King CenterNew Orleans, United States
Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Amphitheater at The WharfOrange Beach, United States
Thursday, August 9, 2018 at 7:00PMCoral Sky AmphitheaterWest Palm Beach, United States
Friday, August 10, 2018 at 7:00PMMidFlorida Credit Union AmphitheatreTampa, United States
Thursday, August 16, 2018 at 2:00PMGreen ParkSt Polten, Austria
Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at 7:00PMVTB Arena - Dynamo Central StadiumMoscow, Russian Federation
Friday, August 31, 2018 at 7:00PMNSC OlympicKiev, Ukraine
Saturday, October 20, 2018 at 7:00PMToyota StadiumFrisco, United States

