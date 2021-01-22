Liquid Tension Experiment release video for new single The Passage Of Time

Instrumental prog collective Liquid Tension Experiment have released a video for their brand new single The Passage Of Time. The song is taken from their upcoming album, LTE3, through InsideOut Music on March 23. It's their first new album for 22 years.

“This was the first song we worked on and when it was done, we all knew once again how amazing it was to be working together," says guitarist John Petrucci. "We knew we were on to something and that this was going to be a really amazing album. Nothing about the passage of over two decades could’ve done anything to change that. To me this song truly reflects the collaborative songwriting efforts of all four of us.”

"There is an undeniable chemistry that happens when the four of us are together," enthuses keyboard player Jordan Rudess. "Entering the studio and starting work on The Passage of Time after 22 years literally gave me a whole new perspective on these important musical (and personal) relationships and the way time is so relative.

"We just jumped right in, it was like no time had passed at all, and we created a song that has so many of the elements that make LTE unique. Not a day has gone by since our last release when I wasn’t asked, “When is LTE getting back together again?” Now we can finally deliver, and I can’t wait for everybody to hear our creation.”

LTE3 will be available as a limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Box Set (incl. a poster and four artcards, Blu-ray includes a 5.1 surround mix with visuals, and full band interview from the studio, limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook, limited 2CD Digipak, gatefold black 2LP+CD and digital album (2CD).

Pre-order LTE3.