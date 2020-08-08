Watch the video for John Petrucci’s Terminal Velocity

John Petrucci has revealed the video for the title track from his new album Terminal Velocity, which is available to stream on August 28 and will be released on CD and vinyl on October 30.

It’s the Dream Theater guitarist’s second solo album and his first in 15 years. The album reunites Petrucci with the band’s former drummer Mike Portnoy (Transatlantic, Winery Dogs, Sons Of Apollo) and marks the pair’s first recording together in more than a decade.

“Having Mike play drums on this record was really special for me and he did an absolutely incredible job navigating the various styles and technical challenges my music presented in the way that only he can do,” says the guitarist. “It was very cathartic for the both of us, I think, to be playing music together again after all these years and it really felt great! Mike’s spirited, intuitive and energetic playing truly helped to elevate these new songs to a level that I couldn’t be happier with.”

Terminal Velocity also marks the return of bassist Dave LaRue (Dixie Dregs, Flying Colors) who played on Petrucci’s debut solo album. “It was awesome bringing Dave back to play bass on this album. He is just such a monster player who can handle anything you throw at him with tastefulness and unmatched musicality. His melodic approach to bass lines along with impeccable technique and groove for days really stands out on these tunes.”

Terminal Velocity was written and produced by John Petrucci, recorded by James ‘Jimmy T’ Meslin and mixed and mastered by Andy Sneap (Judas Priest, Killswitch Engage, Arch Enemy). The artwork was created by Sean M. Smith at Echo Designlab (Stone Sour, Hollywood Undead, In This Moment).

Terminal Velocity Tracklisting

1.Terminal Velocity

2. The Oddfather

3. Happy Song

4. Gemini

5. Out Of The Blue

6. Glassy-Eyed Zombies

7. The Way Things Fall

8. Snake In My Boot

9. Temple Of Circadia