Lifesigns reveal UK dates for January

Lifesigns have announced that they’ll play four shows in the UK before they head across the Atlantic to take part in the Cruise To The Edge festival.

They’ll play shows in Bilston, Manchester, Milton Keynes and Putney before embarking on the musical cruise from Florida on February 3.

The live dates will continue with a series of festival appearances throughout 2018, including sets at the Winter’s End and Prog Dreams.

John Young, Frosty Beedle, Jon Poole, Dave Bainbridge and Steve Rispin have schedule the live dates in support of their latest album Cardington, which arrived in September.

Speaking with Prog earlier this year, Young said: “For a long time I wasn’t convinced my own writing was where it needed to be. When bands like UK or It Bites came along, I always felt I’d missed the boat, I was a step behind.

“But with Lifesigns we have our own identity, our own sound, and it’s our time.

“Someone asked me once if I wanted to be famous. I said, ‘No – I just want to be heard.’ It’s the culmination of years of effort, but I’m now in the band I’ve always wanted to be in.”

Find a list of Lifesigns’ coming live dates below.

Jan 21: Bilston The Robin, UK

Jan 25: Manchester Rebellion, UK

Jan 27: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms, UK

Jan 28: Putney Half Moon, UK

Feb 03: Tampa Cruise To The Edge, FL

Mar 04: Boerderij Prog Dreams festival, Netherlands

Apr 29: Chepstow Winter’s End Festival, UK

Sep 08: London Resonate Festival, UK

