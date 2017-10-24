Intervals launch epic new track Touch And Go

Canadian progressive instrumentalist Aaron Marshall has released a new Intervals track titled Touch And Go.
It will feature on upcoming Intervals’ album The Way Forward, which will launch on December 1 and is the follow-up to 2015’s Shape And Colour.
Marshall says: “I’m really excited to begin sharing music from this album with everyone. This record is special to me in the sense that I really tried to channel some of the things that excited and interested me in music when I initially discovered my passion for it as a kid.
“The Way Forward is a really interesting literary concept to me in the context of this record. While I explored some new ground with these songs, I managed to find those elements by way of acknowledging my past.
“Touch And Go is the first tune off the record and has that quintessential Intervals vibe to it, but also starts to open the door towards where the record is headed.
“Every song has its own thing going on and I’m excited for everyone to hear it all!”
Intervals are about to embark on a headline European tour with support from Polyphia and Nick Johnston.
The Way Forward is now available for pre-order. Find album details and tour dates below.
Intervals The Way Forward tracklist
- Touch And Go
- Impulsively Responsible
- A Different Light
- By Far And Away
- Belvedere
- Rubicon Artist
- The Waterfront
- Leave No Stone
Intervals 2017 tour dates
Oct 31: London O2 Academy Islington, UK
Nov 01: Bristol The Fleece, UK
Nov 02: Birmingham Mama Roux’s, UK
Nov 03: Glasgow Cathouse, UK
Nov 04: Machester Rebellion, UK
Nov 05: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK
Nov 07: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands
Nov 08: Cologne Underground, Germany
Nov 09: Hamburg Logo, Germany
Nov 10: Berlin Musik And Frieden, Germany
Nov 11: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic
Nov 12: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia
Nov 13: Budapest A38, Hungary
Nov 15: Vienna The Chelsea, Austria
Nov 16: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia
Nov 17: Munich Backstage Club, Germany
Nov 18: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland
Nov 19: Brescia Colony Club, Italy
Nov 21: Lyon CCO, France
Nov 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz 3, Spain
Nov 23: Madrid Caracol, Spain
Nov 24: Toulouse Connexion, France
Nov 25: Bordeaux Iboat, France
Nov 26: Namtes Ferrailleur, France
Nov 27: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France
Nov 28: Colmar Grillen, France