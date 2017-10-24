Intervals launch epic new track Touch And Go

Canadian progressive instrumentalist Aaron Marshall has released a new Intervals track titled Touch And Go.

It will feature on upcoming Intervals’ album The Way Forward, which will launch on December 1 and is the follow-up to 2015’s Shape And Colour.

Marshall says: “I’m really excited to begin sharing music from this album with everyone. This record is special to me in the sense that I really tried to channel some of the things that excited and interested me in music when I initially discovered my passion for it as a kid.

“The Way Forward is a really interesting literary concept to me in the context of this record. While I explored some new ground with these songs, I managed to find those elements by way of acknowledging my past.

“Touch And Go is the first tune off the record and has that quintessential Intervals vibe to it, but also starts to open the door towards where the record is headed.

“Every song has its own thing going on and I’m excited for everyone to hear it all!”

Intervals are about to embark on a headline European tour with support from Polyphia and Nick Johnston.

The Way Forward is now available for pre-order. Find album details and tour dates below.

Intervals The Way Forward tracklist

Touch And Go Impulsively Responsible A Different Light By Far And Away Belvedere Rubicon Artist The Waterfront Leave No Stone

Oct 31: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

Nov 01: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Nov 02: Birmingham Mama Roux’s, UK

Nov 03: Glasgow Cathouse, UK

Nov 04: Machester Rebellion, UK

Nov 05: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

Nov 07: Haarlem Patronaat, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Underground, Germany

Nov 09: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Nov 10: Berlin Musik And Frieden, Germany

Nov 11: Prague Nova Chmelnice, Czech Republic

Nov 12: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Nov 13: Budapest A38, Hungary

Nov 15: Vienna The Chelsea, Austria

Nov 16: Ljubljana Orto Bar, Slovenia

Nov 17: Munich Backstage Club, Germany

Nov 18: Aarau Kiff, Switzerland

Nov 19: Brescia Colony Club, Italy

Nov 21: Lyon CCO, France

Nov 22: Barcelona Razzmatazz 3, Spain

Nov 23: Madrid Caracol, Spain

Nov 24: Toulouse Connexion, France

Nov 25: Bordeaux Iboat, France

Nov 26: Namtes Ferrailleur, France

Nov 27: Paris Backstage By The Mill, France

Nov 28: Colmar Grillen, France

