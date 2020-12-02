League Of Lights premiere video for Twenty Twenty One

Art rock/pop duo League Of Lights, featuring Threshold keyboard player Richard West and his wife Farrah, have released a teaser video for their new single Twenty Twenty One. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Dreamers Don’t Come Down which will be released in March.

"In April 2019, we were driving to Cornwall in the south west of England for a short break away,” Farrah West explains. “Rich’s head was full of a song that he was writing, it was called Twenty Twenty One, which then seemed such a long way off. We didn’t think too much more about it other than when he told me the lyrics, I thought they could do with cheering up a bit. The lyrics sounded a bit dark – little did I know what was to come during 2020.



“We recorded the song in April 2020 and I still wanted to give the song a bit more of a happy feel. But lockdown had started and the lyrics seemed like they had a prophetic feel. Sometimes songs are crafted, worked at, reworked and tweaked. Some seem given, like a gift. Twenty Twenty One fell into the second category and so it stayed exactly as written in 2019."

With the exception of the first single Twenty Twenty One and Modern Living, all the songs for Dreamers Don't Come Down were written and recorded during the Spring/Summer 2020 lockdown in the UK.



"The album is about the past, the present and the future - about taking the best from all that you have been through, the pressures of modern life and keeping your dreams alive in dark times,” Farrah West continues.



“When lockdown started we really felt compelled to do a new album,” Richard West adds. “We had just finished recording a new song called Modern Living and that helped to define how our new material would sound - more open than before with less synths and more space for Farrah's vocals to really lift off. The songs just started flowing and from that moment we had a new track written, recorded and mixed every three to four weeks, starting with Dreamers and Twenty Twenty One and ending with the closing track Echoes Of A Dream, a montage of all the other songs on the album. We're so happy with the result, it feels like a really coherent record that flows beautifully from start to finish."

League Of Lights released their eponymous debut in 2011 and second album In The In Between in late 2019. The band have performed at various live and online events during Summer 2020 including Artrock Festival in Germany (with Within Temptation's Ruud Jolie playing guitar), and more live shows are planned for 2021, including an appearance at Winter’s End Festival.