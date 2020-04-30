Winter's End Festival moves to May 2021

Winter's End progressive rock festival has announced it has moved date to May 2021. The popular event announced in March that it was postponing this year's event to next April as the impact of the coronavirus became clear but has now moved to accommodate the exact same line-up that had been due to play this year.

In a new statement, the organisers say: "First of all, we’d like to thank everyone for the huge amount of support you have shown us since we announced the change of date for the festival to 2021 a few weeks ago. We’ve had some very touching messages, and it’s been wonderful that nearly everyone helped with our request not to ask for refunds in the short term.

"Unfortunately, due to the logistics of working with fourteen bands, we’ve had to move the date of the festival by two weeks. It will now take place at The Drill hall, Chepstow, from Thursday 5th May to Sunday 9th May 2021. Our apologies for the date change – we had no choice. We are thrilled, however, that all the bands that were due to play in 2020 have signed up for this."



The line-up for WInter's End 2021 will be:

Thursday May 6

Seyes

Wilsher/Ford

Friday May 7

Subsignal

Red Bazar

Saturday May 8

Pendragon

Hayley Griffiths

Also Eden

Midas Fall

Last Flight To Pluto

Sunday May 9

Mostly Autumn

Solstice

John Hackett Ban

League Of Lights

Emperor Norton

Tickets from 2020 will be valid for the new event. Tickets remain available for the Thursday, Friday and Sunday evenings.

"Sadly, we have not yet qualified for any bank or government assistance, so our financial situation remains as delicate as it was a few weeks ago." add the organisers. "Even more so, in fact, as bills still need to be paid etc. As a result, we greatly value your ongoing support in not asking for refunds in the short term, even if you know for certain you cannot make the new date. We are looking at a number of options and will be back in touch later in May with an update on this situation."

Tickets for Winter's End are available from the event website.