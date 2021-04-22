League Of Lightes premiere brand new video for Persephone

Prog pop duo League Of Lights have premiered their video for new single Persephone which you can watch below. The single, which is released on April 23 on Eightspace Records, is taken from the band's recently released debut album Dreamers Don’t Come Down.

“I was thinking about the awful dark shadow that was about to envelop the UK and felt sadness for the families who were losing loved ones and not able to be present," says singer Farrah West, who along with husband, Threshold's Richard West, makes up League Of Lights. "I am aware of people who, facing death but living to tell the tale, have spoken of it as an actual person willing them on their final journey. I wanted to tell the story of the shadow looming, but to seek out and focus on the light rather than the darkness. We were thinking about how to talk about death without using the actual word and settled on Persephone, who was the unwilling wife of Hades and the queen of the underworld in Greek mythology. It seemed a slightly more poetic way of singing about the topic."



She continues: “Rich had a piece of music that seemed a bit too jolly for such a serious set of lyrics, but actually turned out to be perfect and stopped the whole song sounding morbid. I call it the jaunty song about death but it has this amazing energy to it and I really can’t wait to play it live."

League Of Lights have previously released video for Twenty Twenty One and The Collector.

Dreamers Don't Come Down is available on CD and as a digital download. A vinyl version is available through Plane Groovy Records.

Pre-order Dreamers Don't Come Down.