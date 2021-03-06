League Of Lights release lyric video for The Collector

Electronic prog-pop duo League Of Lights featuring Threshold keyboard player Richard West and his wife Farrah, have released a lyric video for a radio edit of their new single The Collector, the full-length version of which can be found on their upcoming album Dreamers Don’t Come Down which will be released through Eightspace Records on March 12.

“I had been musing about the things we collect, not physically, but things we carry with us like compliments and insults," notes singer Farrah. "I find it interesting that we remember and hang on to negativity, sometimes from years ago, but try and recall a compliment from the same period and it’s nearly impossible!"

The majority of the album was written and recorded during the 2020 spring/summer lockdown, with Farrah stating that “it is about the past, the present and the future; about taking the best from all that you have been through, the pressures of modern life and keeping your dreams alive in dark times.”

Dreamers Don't Come Down will be released on CD and as a digital download on March 12 and a vinyl version will be released through Plane Groovy Records on April 23.

League Of Lights have previously released a video for Twenty Twenty One.

Pre-order Dreamers Don't Come Down.